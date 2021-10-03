Noah Fant gives Broncos 7-0 lead in second quarter

Getty Images

The Broncos’ first three opponents entered Sunday without a win. The Ravens entered Sunday’s game 2-1, so they were supposed to be Denver’s first test.

So far, so good for the Broncos.

They are more than holding their own, with a 7-0 lead 42 seconds into the second quarter.

Teddy Bridgewater threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant on third-and-goal. It capped a five-play, 57-yard drive.

The Broncos got a short field on a three-and-out by the Ravens deep in Baltimore’s own end. Sam Koch punted from his own 7, and Diontae Spencer‘s 5-yard return had the Broncos at their own 43.

Bridgewater is 4-of-9 for 36 yards and a touchdown, and Javonte Williams has run for 38 yards on four carries.