Packers dominate Steelers

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers still has it. Ben Roethlisberger does not.

That’s the primary takeaway from today’s game in Green Bay, where Rodgers continued to make the kinds of deep throws that he’s made throughout his career, while Roethlisberger continued to throw short passes almost exclusively as he looked like he just no longer has the arm to be an effective NFL quarterback.

The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17, and it was a game that made Week One feel so long ago. In Week One, the Steelers beat the Bills while the Packers got blown out by the Saints. Since then the Steelers are 0-3 and the Packers are 3-0.

Rodgers passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, as the Packers’ offense cruised against a good Steelers defense. It was an impressive showing for the 3-1 Packers.

But Roethlisberger couldn’t get anything going, repeatedly throwing short of the sticks and looking like his arm strength is shot. His offensive line didn’t help him, but this loss was primarily on the quarterback. The Steelers are 1-3 and in last place in the AFC North.

Going forward, Rodgers looks ready to have the Packers in contention for the rest of the season. Roethlisberger looks ready to have the Steelers contending for their first last-place finish since 1988.

  3. The pass to diontea was not short. The pass to Washington was not short. The two juju misses were not short.

    The stat I saw is Steelers are 13th in passing and 32nf in running.

    Romo seemed more right to me. The time Ben gets to make a play is so short there is no room for error.

  6. Ben looks like he can barely walk out there, let alone throw.

    And I thought a wide receiver needed to have more than one 1000 yd season to qualify for diva status. JJ Smith Schuster must’ve missed that memo.

  10. Rodgers missed a few throws late. But Green Bay’s defense was all banged up and Ben couldn’t get more than s garbage time touchdown. GB is clearly the better team right now.

  11. Roethlesberger looks cooked. The Steelers will be drafting high next April and will pick a shiny new QB in the top 5.

  13. Did you even watch the game? No offensive line and no running game. Roethlisberger is definitely past his prime but he is not the sole cause of the Steelers being so bad.

  15. 4mved6aw9d says:
    October 3, 2021 at 7:32 pm
    It was ugly….but come on…BR doesn’t play defense
    —————————————————————————————————
    I suppose you also overlooked his fumble at the 23 that set Green Bay up for a short distance touchdown.

  16. The next 2 games will be the telling tale for the Steelers season. They lost on the road to a good Rodgers team. I expect the team to show some heart and get back in the win column.

  17. Glad the Packers won. But a more accurate QB would have been serious trouble for that defense. I’m curious if the over/under for Packers/Chiefs (our Game 17) will be 80 or more.

