Patrick Mahomes: Exciting to make Andy Reid first coach to win 100 games for two teams

Getty Images

This Sunday was a lot better than last Sunday for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid had to go to the hospital after the Chiefs lost to the Chargers in Week Three, but his return to Philadelphia in Week Four was happier and healthier. The Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 42-30 win over the Eagles

It was Reid’s first game in Philadelphia since leaving the Eagles after the 2012 seasons and the win was his 100th — regular season and playoffs — since becoming the Chiefs’ head coach in 2013. He won 140 games with the Eagles and is the first coach to win 100 games with two teams.

“It was definitely exciting to get him that win,” Mahomes said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “We were due to get him that win, it had been a couple of weeks now, but I’m glad we got to do it in Philadelphia and around where he kind of came into his own. And now he’s in Kansas City, and it’s a good thing he’s here with us.”

While Reid had success with the Eagles, Mahomes added that he thinks “when you look back, you’ll know him as a Kansas City Chief” because of what he did to build that team into a Super Bowl champ. However one chooses to remember Reid, it seems likely that they’ll be able to do it while contemplating his bust in Canton whenever he does finish his coaching career.