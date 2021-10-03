Patrick Mahomes on Josh Gordon: “That dude is special”

USA TODAY Sports

When the Chiefs host the Bills next Sunday night (yes, the NFL will continue to exist after tonight’s game), the home team could get a boost with the debut of receiver Josh Gordon.

One person who is very much looking forward to Gordon’s debut is the man who will be throwing the football to Gordon.

“The first day I saw him, that dude is special,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes told PFT by phone after Sunday’s win at Philadelphia. “And he works his tail off. He can make plays happen. I’m excited to kind of incorporate him into our offense. I mean, he’s a guy that — he’s a great guy. I got to meet him. Got to talk to him for a full week now. I’m excited for him not only on the field but off the field as well being a part of this locker room and the culture that we bring, it’s gonna make each other better on and off the field. . . . I mean he works his tail off. You could tell that from day one. I mean he wants to be in there. . . . I think he’s going to be a huge addition to our offense and it will help open up other guys as well.”

Consider this reality. In 2013, Gordon generated 1,646 receiving yards in 14 games, more than Terrell Owens or Randy Moss ever racked up in a full season. Gordon did it with quarterbacks decidedly less accomplished than Patrick Mahomes: Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden, and Brian Hoyer.

Gordon, who recently turned 30 and has plenty of tread on the tires, could feast in an offense with Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce.