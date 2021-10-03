Questionable offside call leads to 10-point swing before halftime in Green Bay

Getty Images

The Steelers blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown just before halftime today in Green Bay. At least, that’s how it looked.

Instead, the officials flagged the Steelers for offside, and after the penalty that negated the blocked kick for a touchdown, Mason Crosby kicked the field goal from five yards closer.

That gave the Packers a 17-10 lead before halftime, whereas it would have been a 17-14 Steelers lead if the touchdown hadn’t been overturned.

And on replay, it wasn’t at all clear that the touchdown should have been overturned. The Steelers appeared to move just as the ball was being snapped.

It was a huge call, and a 10-point swing in the game.