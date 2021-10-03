Randy Bullock misses FG, Jets get their first win of 2021

Getty Images

The Jets have their first victory of the 2021 season.

Titans kicker Randy Bullock‘s 49-yard field goal try with seconds to play in overtime sailed wide left and the Jets celebrated a 27-24 win over the AFC South side. It’s the first win for head coach Robert Saleh and the first NFL victory for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson had a big hand on getting the win. He was 14-of-22 for 232 yards in the second half and threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The second was a 53-yarder to Corey Davis and it was one of several big pass plays for the rookie. He also hit Keelan Cole for 54 yards to set up another touchdown and dropped a beautiful 29-yard pass into Cole’s hands to convert a third down in overtime.

The Jets thought Tevin Coleman got into the end zone on a second down run a few plays later, but he was ruled out at the one and a run by Wilson lost yardage. That forced them to settle for a field goal and their defense allowed a pair of fourth down conversions to help the Titans get into field goal range. They took a delay of game before a third down incompletion, which left Bullock with a longer kick and that may have contributed to his miss.

Ryan Tannehill was 30-of-49 for 298 yards, but got sacked seven times as Jets’ defenders like Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, and Bryce Huff came up with big games. Derrick Henry picked up 157 yards on 33 carries, but only got into the end zone once and the Jets will take that kind of trade when it results in a rare victory.

They’ll travel to London to face the 1-3 Falcons next week and a win would send them into the bye week feeling much better about their state of affairs. The Titans will try to rebound in Jacksonville.