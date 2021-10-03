Ravens hand Broncos their first loss, 23-7

Getty Images

The Broncos had a chance to make a statement Sunday after going 3-0 against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets. They didn’t, losing their quarterback for the second half and their first game of the season.

Teddy Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion at halftime after taking a hard hit from Odafe Oweh on an incompletion with 53 seconds left in the half. The league will look at Oweh’s hit to see if it was illegal despite no flag being thrown.

The Broncos managed only 125 yards in the second half, with 70 coming on a meaningless final drive, in a decisive 23-7 loss to the Ravens. Both teams now are 3-1.

The Ravens gained 406 yards as Lamar Jackson had his third career 300-yard passing day and his first since he threw for 365 yards in a playoff loss to the Titans on Jan. 11, 2020. Jackson was 22-of-37 for 316 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos.

The Ravens had only 97 rushing yards when Anthony Averett intercepted Drew Lock, giving the ball back to the Baltimore offense for one final play. Instead of taking a knee, the Ravens had Jackson run around left end for a 5-yard gain.

That kept Baltimore’s streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing alive, tying the NFL record of the 1974-77 Steelers with the 43rd in a row.

Bridgewater finished his day going 7-of-16 for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Lock was 12-of-21 for 113 yards and the late interception.

The Broncos punted 10 times, including on seven possessions in a row after their only touchdown. Their final possession ended with the interception.

The Broncos also lost receiver Diontae Spencer with a chest injury the play before Bridgewater’s injury, and rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain didn’t return after a second half chest injury.