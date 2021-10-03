Ravens have Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman at RB today

Getty Images

The Ravens promoted Le’Veon Bell to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. He is active today.

Ty'Son Williams is among the team’s inactives, leaving the Ravens with a veteran backfield of Latavius Murray, Bell and Devonta Freeman.

Besides Williams, the Ravens’ other inactives are offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), safety DeShon Elliott (quad) and safety Ar'Darius Washington.

The Broncos won’t have either starting guard with Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee) inactive. Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz are expected to start at right guard and left guard, respectively.

They also have had outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring) and inside linebacker Baron Browning (back). Both players were questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

The team’s other inactives are safety Jamar Johnson, quarterback Brett Rypien and cornerback Kary Vincent Jr.

The Broncos’ other three players listed as questionable — defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones (calf) and Shelby Harris (wrist/illness) and running back Melvin Gordon III (ribs/lower leg) — are active for Sunday’s game.