Ravens lead Broncos 17-7 at halftime

The Broncos aren’t having the offensive success they had in the first three games. In the first half, they ran 31 plays for 129 yards and nine first downs and went 1-for-7 on third down. Six of seven possessions ended with a punt.

The Broncos trail the Ravens 17-7 at halftime.

Teddy Bridgewater, who entered the day second in the league in completion percentage at 76.8, has completed 7 of 16 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant to give the Broncos an early lead.

The Ravens punted on their first three possessions before scoring two touchdowns in a five-play span. Latavius Murray had an 11-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive before Marquise Brown’s diving, 49-yard catch in the end zone ended a four-play, 60-yard effort. Brown has three catches for 87 yards.

Justin Tucker, the hero with a 66-yard, game-winning field goal last week, ended the half with a 40-yard field goal on a drive set up by a 42-yard Devin Duvernay punt return to the Denver 26.

Broncos receiver Diontae Spencer is questionable to return with a chest injury. He was hurt with 58 seconds left in the first half and headed directly to the training room. Spencer was drilled by Chuck Clark on an incompletion that officials could have ruled an illegal hit but didn’t.

The Broncos’ only other receivers who are active today are Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton and David Moore.