Report: Patriots will only “pause” game when Tom Brady sets career yardage record

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2021, 8:45 AM EDT
New England Patriots Vs. New Orleans Saints At Mercedes-Benz Superdome
When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws for at least 68 passing yards on Sunday night (if/when, technically), there will be no laminated sheet of paper from a white-gloved David Baker or anyone else.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Patriots plan to “pause” to acknowledge the achievement. The game won’t be stopped, however, for any sort of ceremony.

In 2018, when former Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the current record of 80,358 in New Orleans, the game stopped for a ceremony, a celebration, and yes a laminated sheet of paper. Brees will actually be present for tonight’s game. It would be even more memorable for a moment to happen between the two of them.

If it’s going to happen, it needs to be quick. The game will not shut down.

On the surface, that’s a strategic mistake by the Patriots. As we’ve said all week, they improve their chances of winning if they can cut through the cyborg layer and get to human being within Brady. Stopping the game and giving him an ovation and hoping the moment hits him as he’s getting ready to continue to play (unless the 68th yard comes on, say, a 62-yard touchdown pass) would be the smartest move.

Although Schefter’s report doesn’t mention this, it wouldn’t be a surprise to know that Brady specifically requested that no big deal be made when he gets to 80,359. From his perspective, he shouldn’t want any sort of pomp and/or circumstance. The robot must remain robotic until the game ends and he turns off the battery.

Presumably, at that point, we’ll see a human moment from Brady. Unless Nick Foles somehow ends up in the building, because we know that whenever Brady loses a game with Nick Foles present Brady hightails it to the locker room.

8 responses to “Report: Patriots will only “pause” game when Tom Brady sets career yardage record

  4. I think you might be onto something about Brady requesting the pageantry be kept to a minimum. I also believe Kraft thinks enough of Brady to honor that request.

    What I don’t understand is this call to amp up the ceremonies and emotions to somehow get disrupt Brady’s concentration. First, I don’t think it would work. Secondly, as a lifelong Patriots (who is still a fan of Brady, but not the Bucs), it would make me sick to see the Pats go over the top with it. My philosophy would be to give Brady a big standing-o when he comes out of the tunnel, give him some respectful applause when he breaks the record, and give him a good cheer after the game… but during the game? Nothing but boos.

  7. “Presumably, at that point, we’ll see a human moment from Brady. Unless Nick Foles somehow ends up in the building, because we know that whenever Brady loses a game with Nick Foles present Brady hightails it to the locker room.”

    ——

    Long way to get to that one

  8. The Bucs have a lot of injuries – the starting secondary & now Gronk, JPP & Carlton Davis are out. Pats aren’t going to need all that much to make it difficult for Brady.

