Report: Richard Sherman is expected to start on Sunday night

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that cornerback Richard Sherman will be in the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday and he’s reportedly set for a pretty big role on the defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sherman is expected to be in the starting lineup for his first game with his new team. Sherman signed with the Buccaneers earlier this week and took part in three practices during the week.

Sherman last played in a game for the 49ers in Week 15 of last season.

The Buccaneers have lost cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to injuries since the start of the regular season. That opened the door to Sherman in Tampa and he’ll join Carlton Davis, Ross Cockrell, Dee Delaney, Pierre Desir, and Rashard Robinson in the cornerback mix on Sunday night.