Ronald Jones touchdown run gives Buccaneers 13-7 lead

The Buccaneers have taken the lead.

After Tampa Bay avoided a costly turnover on a punt return due to a rare penalty by Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater, the Buccaneers used their run game to get in the end zone for the first time on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers ran it on four of their eight plays on the possession, with one of the passes going to running back Leonard Fournette for 11 yards.

But it was Ronald Jones who picked up an 8-yard touchdown to cap the drive.

Fournette hasled the way with 77 yards rushing on 14 carries. But Jones has 20 yards on four caries.

Tom Brady is now 17-of-32 for 202 yards.