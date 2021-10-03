Ryan Succop misses 36-yard field goal after Mac Jones interception

Getty Images

The Buccaneers seem to be dominating Sunday night’s game against the Patriots, sporting a 148 to 32 advantage in yards and 10:42 to 4:29 advantage in time of possession just after the start of the second quarter.

But the Buccaneers have just three points after a pair of drives stalled in the red zone.

Tampa Bay had their latest opportunity after Mac Jones threw an interception to end New England’s third possession.

The pick came on third-and-10 from the New England 42. Jones was looking for receiver Nelson Agholor but cornerback Ross Cockrell tipped the ball up and safety Antoine Winfield came down with it.

On the ensuing drive, Brady kept the drive going on third-and-4 from the New England 48 with a 27-yard, back-shoulder pass to receiver Antonio Brown down the left sideline. But the drive stalled in the red zone again, with passes going off the hands of receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette.

Ryan Succop then missed a 36-yard field goal wide right to keep the score at 3-0.