Ryan Tannehill TD pass with 16 seconds left sends Jets, Titans to OT

The Jets took their first lead of the season in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Titans and then got it back with a pair of Zach Wilson touchdown passes, but they couldn’t hold on for the win in regulation.

Ryan Tannehill drove the Titans 74 yards in less than two minutes for a game-tying touchdown pass to Cameron Batson with 16 seconds left to play. The Titans were down to a 4th-and-10 to keep their chances alive and got the first down when Jets safety Jarrod Wilson was flagged for defensive pass interference.

Wilson’s best game of the season was marred by a miss to Corey Davis on a third down before the Titans drove to tie the game.

The rookie is 17-of-27 for 240 yards overall and the Jets will be hoping he can pull a rabbit out of his hat in his first NFL overtime.