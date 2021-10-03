Sam Darnold gets fifth rushing touchdown of season

Getty Images

Who needs Christian McCaffrey when they have Sam Darnold?

The Panthers quarterback is doing his best Kyler Murray impersonation with his legs this season. He scored his second rushing touchdown of the day on an 11-yard run with 7:02 remaining in the first half, giving the Panthers a 14-13 lead.

Darnold’s first rushing touchdown against the Cowboys was 1-yard.

It gives him a league-leading five rushing touchdowns for the season and matches the total number of rushing touchdowns he had in his first three seasons combined.

Darnold has run for 28 yards on four carries today, including a 14-yard run on third-and-11 on the 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with Darnold’s 11-yard touchdown run.

He is 9-of-13 for 92 yards through the air.