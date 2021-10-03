Sam Darnold gets fourth rushing touchdown of the season

Getty Images

Sam Darnold answered the Cowboys’ touchdown drive with a nine-play, 75 yard touchdown drive. He scored on third-and-goal to cap it.

Darnold’s 1-yard touchdown run was his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

He entered the season with only five career rushing touchdowns, and he has only three touchdown passes this season.

Darnold is 3-for-5 for 47 yards passing thus far, with DJ Moore catching all three passes.

The Cowboys scored first on a 1-yard Ezekiel Elliott run with 7:27 left in the opening quarter, but the Panthers tied it 4:46 later on Darnold’s run.