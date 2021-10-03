Saquon Barkley TD gives Giants an overtime win in New Orleans

Getty Images

The Giants were down 21-10 in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints and that made it look like an 0-4 start was close to becoming a reality, but things took a turn their way from that point.

Saquon Barkley split out wide and caught a 54-yard touchdown from Daniel Jones to bring the Giants within a field goal and Jones piloted the team for that field goal on a 59-yard drive after the defense forced a New Orleans punt. The Giants won the coin toss in overtime and Jones hooked up with Barkley, John Ross, and Kenny Golladay to move the ball to the Saints’ 6-yard-line.

Barkley took the ball into the end zone from there and the Giants got a much-needed 27-21 win. Barkley was nearly the goat when he fumbled earlier on the drive, but tight end Kyle Rudolph recovered to keep the Giants’ hopes alive. The running back had 13 carries for 52 yards and caught five passes for 74 yards in his best game since returning from last year’s torn ACL.

Jones was 28-of-40 for 402 yards and also hit Ross for a 52-yard touchdown in the first half. That score came a play after Aldrick Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal.

Trying that kick is one call that Sean Payton might want back and some may question the Saints’ head coach’s decision to have Taysom Hill take a deep shot to Deonte Harris in the third quarter. The previous play saw Jameis Winston hit Kenny Stills for an apparent touchdown that was wiped out by a holding penalty on Adam Trautman, but James Bradberry picked off Hill’s pass.

Winston was 17-of-23 for 226 yards and a touchdown while Hill scored twice on running plays. Alvin Kamara chipped in 120 rushing yards, but the Saints offense didn’t make enough plays to put the game away.

The Saints are now 2-2 and will be in Washington next weekend. The 1-3 Giants will head to Dallas for a date with their longtime NFC East rivals.