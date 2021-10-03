Saquon Barkley TD gives Giants an overtime win in New Orleans

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints
The Giants were down 21-10 in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints and that made it look like an 0-4 start was close to becoming a reality, but things took a turn their way from that point.

Saquon Barkley split out wide and caught a 54-yard touchdown from Daniel Jones to bring the Giants within a field goal and Jones piloted the team for that field goal on a 59-yard drive after the defense forced a New Orleans punt. The Giants won the coin toss in overtime and Jones hooked up with Barkley, John Ross, and Kenny Golladay to move the ball to the Saints’ 6-yard-line.

Barkley took the ball into the end zone from there and the Giants got a much-needed 27-21 win. Barkley was nearly the goat when he fumbled earlier on the drive, but tight end Kyle Rudolph recovered to keep the Giants’ hopes alive. The running back had 13 carries for 52 yards and caught five passes for 74 yards in his best game since returning from last year’s torn ACL.

Jones was 28-of-40 for 402 yards and also hit Ross for a 52-yard touchdown in the first half. That score came a play after Aldrick Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal.

Trying that kick is one call that Sean Payton might want back and some may question the Saints’ head coach’s decision to have Taysom Hill take a deep shot to Deonte Harris in the third quarter. The previous play saw Jameis Winston hit Kenny Stills for an apparent touchdown that was wiped out by a holding penalty on Adam Trautman, but James Bradberry picked off Hill’s pass.

Winston was 17-of-23 for 226 yards and a touchdown while Hill scored twice on running plays. Alvin Kamara chipped in 120 rushing yards, but the Saints offense didn’t make enough plays to put the game away.

The Saints are now 2-2 and will be in Washington next weekend. The 1-3 Giants will head to Dallas for a date with their longtime NFC East rivals.

10 responses to “Saquon Barkley TD gives Giants an overtime win in New Orleans

  1. The 0-3 Giants beat the Hill-Kamara show…
    The 0-3 Giants BEAT the Hill-Kamara show at their house!…

    Drew Brees WAS that team, that offense, the greatest threat!

  3. Off day for Payton. Winston was moving the ball at will in the air when he did go to the pass outside of obvious third and longs,and had he mixed that in more, they would have run away with this game. Also, head scratching early play calls on the first couple of drives. He’ll want this one back if it comes back to bite them at the end of the year.

  4. After two at-the-buzzer FG losses, the Giants finally get a walk-off of their own. They are in these games, but now comes the next step: put one away before the final play.

  5. So today we watched 3 sorry butt NFC Least teams beat 3 NFC South teams.
    Which is the sorriest division in the NFL now?

  6. Ummm Saquan another subpar day. Sorry he’s bottom 10 of all starters and has been.

    Too many injuries and way overpaid. The giants should trade him now for a 2. They will never get more and he won’t be in the league due to injuries in 2 years.

    Jones looked better. Saints need a QB.

  7. I mean i dont think anyone definitively said we *would* make the super bowl. Lol.

  9. One week the Saints stomp on the Pats the next lose to the Giants. Plus it was not Winston at fault this time. Shame on the Saints for choking like that.

  10. Jerry – FOR NOW, I would say the Bucs and Panthers are no push-overs…
    the Cowboys do look to be much improved team…

    The Saints and Falcons, yeah, they are just SAD!

