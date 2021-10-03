Seahawks get back on track in 28-21 win over 49ers

Getty Images

The Seahawks came into Sunday facing the possibility of their first three-game losing streak since quarterback Russell Wilson joined the team, but they won’t have to check that box just yet.

Wilson ran for one touchdown and threw two others to help the Seahawks to a 28-21 road win over the 49ers. The win pushes the Seahawks to 2-2 and keeps them from falling three games back of the undefeated Cardinals in the NFC West.

Wilson and the Seahawks got off to an ugly offensive start as they gave up three sacks and failed to move the ball at all the first five times they had the ball. Those possessions resulted in a loss of seven yards, but Wilson put together a touchdown drive to tie the game before halftime and the Seahawks sandwiched a pair of touchdowns around kickoff returner Trenton Cannon‘s lost fumble in the third quarter.

The early struggles left the Seahawks with 234 total yards for the game, but that was all they needed to get the job done.

Trey Lance, who took over at quarterback for the Niners at halftime, threw a 76-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel to cut the lead to eight points, but the Seahawks got an Alex Collins touchdown to cap a drive spanning the third and fourth quarters to push the game back out of reach. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick picked up a key pass interference penalty on that drive to join the fumble and other little miscues like a Jimmy Garoppolo interception as reasons why they lost for the second straight week.

Garoppolo was 14-of-23 for 165 yards and a touchdown to go with an interception in the first half, but was pulled with a calf injury at the start of the third quarter. Lance was 9-of-18 for 157 yards and showed off his running ability with 41 yards on seven carries. He also threw another touchdown to Samuel with 1:20 to play and ran for a two-point conversion, but an unsuccessful onside kick brought an end to their chances of pulling off a comeback.

The 49ers will head to Arizona to face those undefeated Cardinals next weekend while the Seahawks have a quick turnaround for a Thursday home game against the Rams that will continue to set the earlier pecking order in the division.