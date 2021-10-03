Seahawks up 21-13 after Trey Lance touchdown pass

Getty Images

The Seahawks took forever to find their offensive footing in Santa Clara on Sunday, but they have taken over their game against the 49ers.

Russell Wilson ran for a 16-yard touchdown with 5:22 to play in the third quarter and 49ers returner Trenton Cannon muffed the ensuing kickoff. Cannon briefly recovered, but lost the ball again and the Seahawks recovered.

Wilson hit Freddie Swain for a 13-yard score two plays later and the Seahawks were up 21-7 after opening the game with negative yardage on their first five possessions.

Trey Lance will be charged with trying to lead the 49ers back. He took over at quarterback after halftime as Jimmy Garoppolo is called questionable to return with a calf injury and his first two drives were busts, but Lance hit Deebo Samuel for 76 yards to bring the 49ers back within 21-13 with two minutes to go in the third quarter. They didn’t get any closer as they had a false start on a two-point try and punter Mitch Wishnowsky then missed an extra point while filling in for the injured Robbie Gould.