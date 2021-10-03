Seahawks wake up in time to tie 49ers before halftime

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost seven yards while punting five times on their first five offensive possessions of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but they’re in pretty good shape at halftime.

Russell Wilson hit DK Metcalf for a 12-yard touchdown on the first play after the two-minute warning to tie the game at seven and the 49ers weren’t able to put any points on the board before time ran out on the first half. Given the way things started, that’s a good spot for the Seahawks to find themselves.

Dee Ford sacked Wilson twice and Nick Bosa got him once as the Seahawks couldn’t do anything right on offense for much of the half. The 49ers drove for a touchdown to open the game, but Jimmy Garoppolo was picked by Quandre Diggs and punter Mitch Wishnowsky missed a 41-yard field goal to keep them from adding to the lead while their defense was wrecking the Seahawks’ plans.

Wishnowsky tried that kick because Robbie Gould hurt his groin in warmups and the lack of a capable kicker could loom large if things remain tight between the NFC West clubs in the second half.