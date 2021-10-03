Taysom Hill runs through Giants, Saints lead 14-7

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t hit any shots downfield in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, but they got one to kick off the second half.

Jameis Winston hit Marquez Callaway for a 58-yard gain on the first play of the third quarter and the Saints were in the end zone two plays later. Their other quarterback Taysom Hill finished the quick drive by running through, over and around multiple Giants defenders on an eight-yard touchdown run.

It’s Hill’s second touchdown run of the season and the pass to Callaway was the longest gain through the air for the Saints this year.

After needing more than 29 minutes to get on the scoreboard, the Saints now lead 14-7 with just over 90 seconds off the clock in the third quarter.