The sharp money comes in heavily on the Patriots

USA TODAY Sports

The betting public has bet heavily on the Buccaneers to win tonight, and to cover the spread. The so-called sharps have a different attitude.

Jay Croucher from PointsBet sportsbook said Sunday that the sharp bettors are going all in on the Patriots.

“The line has bounced between 7 and 6.5 today, with sharp bettors all over the Patriots, but the public is still desperate to back Tampa at whatever the number,” Croucher said, via David Purdum of ESPN.com.

So the public is on the Bucs, the sharps are on the Pats, and Football Night in America is on NBC and Peacock. The late afternoon games are basically decided, so tune in and get ready.