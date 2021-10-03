Tom Brady, Bill Belichick exchange a quick hug after game

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2021, 11:45 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

If you had “quick hug” on the ticket, cash it in.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a short and simple embrace after Sunday night’s 19-17 win by Tampa Bay.

The brevity of the Belichick-Brady embraced was followed by a much longer hug between Brady and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Which made the shorter hug even more conspicuous.

Brady spent time greeting many teammates and others from the New England organization after the game ended. The Belichick interaction drew the most attention, and it hardly lasted long enough to even be noticed.

13 responses to “Tom Brady, Bill Belichick exchange a quick hug after game

  4. Fournette deserves biggest hug. He was key difference in this great defensive display from both teams.

  5. Mutual respect between two legends. The only drama was stirred up by the media for their own gain. Bucs were lucky to get the W but Jones won the hearts of Pats fans everywhere and despite the loss, was the MVP of this game.

  6. I wonder if it would have been a longer embrace if the Patriots had won? 🤷🏼‍♂️

  7. It always came down to a PI penalty late in the game for Brady coupled with maybe 1 holding call on his OL entire game.
    The Patriots were the better team tonight and unable to beat the team wearing stripes also.

  8. Dumb move by Belichick to not go for it on fourth down, that tipped ball on 3rd down was to a receiver that was WIDE OPEN, would have gone for at least 10-15 yards. Personally had more faith in Jones getting the two yards, than Folk who is not 100% kicking a 56 yard field goal. Pats are so close to being 3-1 it is ridiculous but in reality they are 1-3 and they have to go 10-3 to have a shot at playoffs, NOT HAPPENING! Lack of discipline on this team is evident, why, I have no clue. STUPID defensive penalties!

  10. Pats dominated the game overall. The call on Slater was suspicious. I’ve never seen a gunner get doubled and pushed out twice and it be called unsportsmanlike. The Guy call was horrendous. Even Michaels and Collinsworth were perplexed.

  13. Belichick really coached a gem to bad they couldnt pull out a w. I’m Proud of the boys they played their butts off I’d like to have seen them go for it on 4th rather then the 56 yarder in the rain but they rode folks streak. On a side note mac continue to impress he showed some improved footwork on his drops and slides which instantly translated to him beating the blitz.

