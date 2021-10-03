Tom Brady sets all-time passing record in first quarter of Sunday Night Football

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 3, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady entered Sunday’s game against New England needing only 68 yards to set the league’s all-time passing record.

He got it done in the first quarter.

Brady surpassed Drew Brees’ 80,358 yards with a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans over the middle with 6:10 left in the first quarter. Though the Buccaneers called a timeout before their next play, the game didn’t pause to commemorate the moment.

The Gillette Stadium scoreboard briefly showed a graphic. And the Patriots tweeted a tribute to Brady, saying “it’s only fitting it happened at Gillette Stadium.”

After the timeout, Brady completed a short pass to receiver Antonio Brown for 3 yards, putting a little more space between him and Brees.

Brady is 6-of-11 for 71 yards so far in his homecoming.

The Buccaneers’ drive stalled in the red zone, with Ryan Succop kicking a 29-yard field goal to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

There is something poetic about Brady accomplishing the feat in the stadium where he threw for so many of those yards. The New England crowd gave Brady a warm reception when he entered the field pregame, but some fans showered the Tampa Bay offense with boos at the start of its first drive.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Tom Brady sets all-time passing record in first quarter of Sunday Night Football

  2. I’ve neither the time nor the inclination to look. Has anything on this site mentioned Andy Reid’s 100th win, the only coach to achieve this milestone…he did it in Philadelphia where he won 140 and went to five straight conference championships?

  7. In all reality do they ever call holding on any Brady OL ???
    I mean I’ve seen several pretty obvious holds that haven’t been called. Come on stripes let’s make sure the team that wins this game deserved to win it.

  8. skcusoirolf says:
    October 3, 2021 at 9:53 pm
    In all reality do they ever call holding on any Brady OL ???
    I mean I’ve seen several pretty obvious holds that haven’t been called. Come on stripes let’s make sure the team that wins this game deserved to win it.
    ——————————————————————————–
    Agreed, although in fairness Meyers clearly fumbled and it was called back on sketchy logic. Penalties have been even in this game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.