Trent Williams carted to locker room in fourth quarter

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams has spent a lot of time on a cart in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Williams took a cart to the locker room while he was suffering from cramps early in the fourth quarter, but he returned to the sideline in time to return to the game with the 49ers down 28-13.

It wasn’t long before Williams was back on a cart. He appeared to hurt his right arm on a run by quarterback Trey Lance and went to the sideline to get another ride to the locker room.

The 49ers call Williams questionable to return with an elbow injury and the 15-point margin may be enough to rule him out even if the injury isn’t overly serious.