Trey Lance in for 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo questionable with calf injury

Trey Lance‘s moment may have come for the 49ers.

Lance opened the second half as the team’s quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo started the game and played the entire first half, but has no helmet on the sideline and the team is calling him questionable to return from a calf injury.

That would open the door to going back to Garoppolo in Week Five or whenever he’s healthy enough to play again, but a strong outing for Lance after Garoppolo failed to lead the 49ers to more than seven points in the first half despite a big edge in yards could make for a permanent change.

Lance has a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in his brief playing time earlier this season, but he ran once for one yard and the 49ers punted the ball after picking up one first down.