Tyler Lockett set to play for Seahawks

The Seahawks are trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak since Russell Wilson joined the team and they’re expected to have a key member of the offense in the lineup for the game.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was listed as questionable to face the 49ers on Friday’s injury report, but multiple reports indicate that he is expected to be on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Lockett was limited in practice on Wednesday and sat out Thursday’s session before returning to work on Friday. Lockett, who has 16 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns, fully participated in the final practice of the week.

The Seahawks are expected to be without rookie wideout Dee Eskridge because of a concussion, but having Lockett would give them the rest of their wideout group for a key divisional game.