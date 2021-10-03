Warm welcome for Tom Brady in New England

Getty Images

Tom Brady is used to Patriots fans serenading him as he takes the field at Gillette Stadium, but he was always coming out of the tunnel in a Patriots uniform.

Brady is in a different uniform on Sunday night, but the reception for the Buccaneers quarterback was the same one we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. Brady was greeted by loud cheers throughout the stadium when he emerged from the locker room with the rest of his teammates for their last round of pregame work.

Chants of “Brady! Brady!” could be heard on the videos shared on Twitter by media members and fans who are at the game.

Brady spoke warmly about all aspects of his time with the Patriots this week and Patriots fans made it clear that they have the same warm memories. Brady also said he’ll be trying to kick the Patriots’ butts and we’ll see about how the fans react to those efforts.