Washington is expected to have Antonio Gibson in lineup Sunday

Getty Images

Washington running back Antonio Gibson‘s availability for Sunday’s game against the Falcons was cast in some doubt on Thursday when he landed on the injury report.

A shin injury led to Gibson missing practice that day, but he was able to return for a limited session on Friday. He was listed as questionable later that day and multiple reports indicate that he will be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Gibson has 45 carries for 190 yards and six catches for 95 yards. He took one of those catches 73 yards for a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Washington ruled cornerback Benjamin St. Juste out with a concussion and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (knee) joined Gibson in the questionable category.