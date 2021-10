Getty Images

Washington guard Brandon Scherff suffered a knee injury today against the Falcons and will not return.

The Football Team announced during the fourth quarter that Scherff is out for the game.

He’s the third offensive starter Washington has lost today, following Logan Thomas with a hamstring injury and Dyami Brown with a knee injury.

Scherff was standing on the sideline watching and appeared to be in good spirits, which may indicate that the injury is not too serious.

Washington leads 30-22.