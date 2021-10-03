Will Fuller questionable to return with hand injury

Getty Images

The Colts and Dolphins have mostly traded punts throughout their first half in Miami, but the Dolphins have an injury concern on their offense.

Miami announced receiver Will Fuller is questionable to return with a hand injury.

Fuller has a reception for six yards on two targets in the game. He was spotted heading to the locker room and the Dolphins announced the injury shortly thereafter.

Fuller is playing in his second game for the Dolphins after finishing his suspension in Week One and missing Week Two due to personal reasons. He had three receptions for 20 yards in last week’s loss to the Raiders.