Zach Wilson: I’m glad we can learn from a win, that’s the best way to do it

USA TODAY Sports

A common refrain around the Jets after their three losses to open the season has been that quarterback Zach Wilson and other young players need to learn from their experiences in order to be better in the future.

Wilson showed he’s picked up some lessons as he had his best game of his rookie season on Sunday against the Titans. Wilson threw for 297 yards, showed his ability to make plays under duress, and threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter before the Titans were able to force overtime.

He made a big throw to Keelan Cole in overtime and got the team down to the 1-yard-line, but was dropped for a loss on a designed third down run and the Jets had to settle for a Matt Ammendola field goal. That held up for a 27-24 win when Randy Bullock missed a field goal for the Titans and Wilson said after the game that it will be nice to learn off of a victory for a change.

“Roller coaster game, for sure,” Wilson said. “The emotions, up and down, needing to come through in clutch moments. I’m glad we can learn from a win, that’s the best way to do it. I was beating myself up on the last drive, our defense did a great job of holding them, we got a missed field goal. I got a couple chances there to just end it. I have to take advantage of my opportunity to end it. I’m excited to go into this week to learn from that.”

Wilson will travel to London to play the Falcons in Week Five and the Jets will have a bye in Week Six, which will be a good chunk of time to focus on processing what he’s learned. If the Jets are 2-3 while he does that, the process should be an enjoyable one.