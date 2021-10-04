Andy Reid: It was important that we buckled down and did a nice job

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached a personal milestone with Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

It was the 100th win of Reid’s tenure in Kansas City, which made him the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with multiple teams. He did it with the Eagles first, so there was extra resonance to getting the victory in Philadelphia. After the game Reid said he’s “glad it took place and it’s over now” before moving on to discuss his team getting a win after losing their last two games.

“You guys asked me this last week about, ‘Does it bother you?’ Well, yeah, it bothers everybody,” Reid said at his postgame press conference. “You’re in a profession where winning is very important. So these guys take that personal, they understand that, and they’ve had success and want to get back to doing things they know are correct. And we weren’t doing that for a couple of weeks. We had all of these turnovers — too much. We were giving games away that way and that’s what we did. It was important that we buckled down together and do a nice job and that’s what happened.”

Reid’s now won 240 games as an NFL head coach and getting back on track Sunday could be a step toward growing that number significantly before the Chiefs are done playing this season.