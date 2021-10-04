Andy Reid: There’s a chance Josh Gordon plays in Week Five

Getty Images

Kansas City’s offense got its groove back with a 42-30 victory over the Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossing five touchdowns and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing for over 100 yards.

But with a big matchup with the Bills coming up for Sunday Night Football in Week Five, the Chiefs could be getting a boost at receiver.

After Mahomes told PFT on Sunday that he’s excited for what Josh Gordon can bring to the offense, head coach Andy Reid said during his Monday press conference that there’s a chance Gordon plays against Buffalo.

“I’m going to just see how he does this week,” Reid said. “And talk to him — I haven’t talked to him today, but we’ll just see kind of where he’s at and how he’s feeling. There’s a chance, but there’s a chance that he’s not, also. So I’m going to just kind of play it by ear and see how he feels.

“It really is more of just a comfort thing with the offense. I don’t want to put him in a bad situation out there.”

Gordon signed with the Chiefs practice squad last week after the NFL reinstated him from his latest suspension. The receiver last appeared in a game in 2019 with the Seahawks.