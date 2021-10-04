Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers need to look in the mirror and figure out the path we want to take

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 4, 2021, 12:09 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Steelers are on a three-game losing streak, and Ben Roethlisberger‘s poor play has been the biggest problem. Roethlisberger acknowledged after Sunday’s loss to the Packers that it’s time for the Steelers to shape up.

“What a challenge for us,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think this is going to test us all. We need to look in the mirror and figure out what path we want to take.”

When Roethlisberger looks in the mirror, he’ll see a 39-year-old quarterback who’s not playing like he used to. Roethlisberger is averaging 6.1 yards per pass this season, far worse than his 7.7-yard career average. His completion percentage and passer rating are well below his career averages as well.

Realistically, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Roethlisberger turns things around. And with the rest of the AFC North playing well, the Steelers look like they’re heading for last place.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers need to look in the mirror and figure out the path we want to take

  2. This is probably an unpopular opinion, but I don’t think Roethlisberger is actually playing all that much worse than his career norm.

    It’s just that he’s always been overrated, and the team around him isn’t good enough to carry him to 13-10 or 17-14 wins anymore, while his shaky offensive line and lack of a consistent running game or putting more pressure/attention on him.

  3. As a long time Steelers fan, It was interesting to see Ben get to 400 tds yesterday. More interesting is that the QB he was playing against was going for 420 tds. Ben became a full time starter in 2004, Rodgers who was drafted a year later, and didn’t become a full time starter until 2008 has 20 more TDs than he does.

  4. Uh, I don’t think a QB that has been as successful as Ben Roethlisberger (3 SB’s 2 SB Titles, 400 TD passes, etc) is ‘overrated’?! He’s just older now, past his prime, and has a porous, to say the least, O-line in front of him.

  5. News Flash: Most QBs are not Tom Brady – Ben has never looked the part of a player to last into his 40’s – probably time to retire and wait 5 years to give a Hall of Fame speech.
    – Ravens fan

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.