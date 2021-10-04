Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers need to look in the mirror and figure out the path we want to take

Getty Images

The Steelers are on a three-game losing streak, and Ben Roethlisberger‘s poor play has been the biggest problem. Roethlisberger acknowledged after Sunday’s loss to the Packers that it’s time for the Steelers to shape up.

“What a challenge for us,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think this is going to test us all. We need to look in the mirror and figure out what path we want to take.”

When Roethlisberger looks in the mirror, he’ll see a 39-year-old quarterback who’s not playing like he used to. Roethlisberger is averaging 6.1 yards per pass this season, far worse than his 7.7-yard career average. His completion percentage and passer rating are well below his career averages as well.

Realistically, it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Roethlisberger turns things around. And with the rest of the AFC North playing well, the Steelers look like they’re heading for last place.