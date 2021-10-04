Bills in Super Bowl-winning company with two shutouts in first four games

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 4, 2021, 9:37 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills haven’t just been winning recently, they’ve been dominating to an extent that few teams in NFL history can compare to.

With Sunday’s 40-0 win over the Texans and the Bills’ 35-0 win over the Dolphins in Week Two, the Bills are just the third team since 1990 to have two shutouts in their first four games.

The other two teams to do it went on to win the Super Bowl: Baltimore in 2000, one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, and Washington in 1991, one of the most dominant teams in NFL history.

Whether the Bills can keep playing like those two teams remains to be seen, but it’s undeniable that they’re playing dominant football since their surprising Week One loss to the Steelers: The Bills have outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 118-21.

For the season, the Bills have outscored their opponents by a whopping 90 points, by far the best point differential in the NFL. (The Cardinals are second at +55 and no other team is even at +35.) This Buffalo team looks special.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Bills in Super Bowl-winning company with two shutouts in first four games

  2. And to think how sloppy the Bills have actually been playing. The offense hasn’t been finishing drives with touchdowns. They could have scored 55+ in 3 out of 4.

  3. Buffalo is a very good team, but this is also about their competition. They lost to the Steelers. Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Four games doesn’t define them.

  5. We were always looking towards the chiefs game. We’ve tried 2 defensive games plans and did ok, but gave up untimely chunk plays – this is the game the defense was built for. As far as the previous games, despite the competition both impressive as we shut out two teams just playing ok. Bring on the Chiefs .

  6. Two shutouts and the team still hasn’t put it all together yet. Yes, the competition hasn’t been great – but I heard the same thing last year…when they went 13-3. They don’t write their own schedule, folks. KC will be a huge test & should be a great game.

  7. It should be an interesting game because of the offenses but the Chiefs D couldn’t stop a JV squad.

  8. Let’s pump the brakes here. It was the Texans and the Dolphins. Both with 2nd/3rd string QBs, no running games, and little to no passing games. The Bills’ strength of schedule has to be in the negative so far.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.