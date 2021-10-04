Bills in Super Bowl-winning company with two shutouts in first four games

Getty Images

The Bills haven’t just been winning recently, they’ve been dominating to an extent that few teams in NFL history can compare to.

With Sunday’s 40-0 win over the Texans and the Bills’ 35-0 win over the Dolphins in Week Two, the Bills are just the third team since 1990 to have two shutouts in their first four games.

The other two teams to do it went on to win the Super Bowl: Baltimore in 2000, one of the greatest defenses in NFL history, and Washington in 1991, one of the most dominant teams in NFL history.

Whether the Bills can keep playing like those two teams remains to be seen, but it’s undeniable that they’re playing dominant football since their surprising Week One loss to the Steelers: The Bills have outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 118-21.

For the season, the Bills have outscored their opponents by a whopping 90 points, by far the best point differential in the NFL. (The Cardinals are second at +55 and no other team is even at +35.) This Buffalo team looks special.