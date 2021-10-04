Brandon Scherff is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with MCL sprain

Getty Images

Washington’s defense lost a couple of players for extended periods when they were hurt in Sunday’s win over the Falcons and they are set to be without a couple of offensive players for a shorter period of time.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said at his Monday press conference that he expects right guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Logan Thomas to miss time. Scherff hurt his knee on Sunday and Thomas has a hamstring injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Scherff is expected to miss two or three weeks with a sprained MCL. He also called Thomas week-to-week.

Wes Schweitzer took over for Scherff on Sunday. Ricky Seals-Jones, John Bates, and Sammis Reyes are the other tight ends in Washington.