Brian Flores: There’s a lot of things that are not connecting

Miami’s Week One victory over the Patriots made for a promising start to the season, but things have not continued along a positive track.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs in a Week Two blowout loss to the Bills, they lost to the Raiders after forcing overtime in Week Three, and gained just 203 yards in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the previously winless Colts. They were down 20-3 early in the fourth quarter, but their late push to make a game of it didn’t lessen head coach Brian Flores’ harsh assessment of his team.

“We played bad across the board,” Flores said, via Greg Cote of the Miami Herald. “Offense, defense, kicking game, penalties, turnovers — across the board. There’s a lot of things that are not connecting. Lack of focus. Lack of concentration. Lack of attention to details.”

Things don’t get any easier for the Dolphins in Week Five as they’ll be traveling to Tampa to face the Buccaneers. Games against the Jaguars and Falcons follow, but there was little about the way the Dolphins looked on Sunday to suggest there will be any easy wins on their schedule.