Brian Flores: Will Fuller out this week, Byron Jones day-to-day with quad injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be without at least one of their key offensive players their Week Five matchup against Tampa Bay.

After a report emerged on Monday that receiver Will Fuller broke a finger and is considered week-to-week, head coach Brian Flores said in his press conference that Fuller is out for Sunday’s game.

“We’re still running some tests to see how quickly he can get back,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The news is slightly better on cornerback Byron Jones, as Flores told reporters he’s day-to-day with his quad injury.

“We’ll see if he can practice Wednesday,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Fuller has caught four passes for 26 yards in two games for Miami this season. He missed Week One while serving the last game of a suspension and then was out in Week Two for personal reasons.

Jones was on the field for just 35 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps on Sunday before exiting the contest. He has five passes defensed and a forced fumble so far in 2021.