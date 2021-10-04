Bruce Arians: It’ll be hard for Antoine Winfield Jr. to clear concussion protocol this week

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. left Sunday night’s game to be evaluated for a concussion and he’s now in the concussion protocol after being diagnosed with one.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said at his press conference that he thinks it will be difficult for Winfield to clear the protocol in time for the team’s next game. The Buccaneers host the Dolphins in Week Five.

Mike Edwards would take Winfield’s place if he can’t go this weekend.

Winfield was not the only Bucs defensive back to go down with an injury on Sunday night. Cornerback Carlton Davis left the game with a quad injury and Arians said he’s having an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The Bucs were also without cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean against the Patriots, which is why Richard Sherman got the start opposite Davis a few days after signing with the team.