Cardinals sign Chris Banjo to active roster

Safety Chris Banjo has been in the Cardinals lineup the last three weeks after being promoted from the practice squad, but they couldn’t send him back down this week without releasing him.

Rather than do that, the Cardinals have decided to make the veteran a permanent member of the active roster. They announced his signing on Monday.

Banjo has played exclusively on special teams during his three appearances and has been credited with two tackles. He played in 26 games for the Cardinals the last two seasons and has also spent time with the Saints and Packers since entering the league in 2013.

The Cardinals waived offensive lineman Koda Martin to make space for Banjo. Martin played in two games this season.