Chargers place Kenneth Murray on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers have made a few roster moves before playing the Raiders on Monday night.

Los Angeles announced that linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive lineman Justin Jones have been placed on injured reserve.

Murray suffered an ankle injury during practice on Saturday and will now be out for at least three games. But NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that he will likely be back after that short absence.

The 23rd overall pick of the 2020 draft, Murray had started every game for the Chargers since he was acquired. In 2021, he’s recorded 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss. Both Murray and Jones (calf) had been ruled out for Monday’s game.

The Chargers also signed Forrest Merrill to the 53-man roster and activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster for Monday’s game.