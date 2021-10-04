Chargers strike first after lightning delay

Getty Images

The team with the lightning bolt on its helmet struck first once the game began Monday night. Kickoff was delayed by a thunderstorm, but the Chargers wasted no time scoring once it started.

The Chargers went 75 yards in 12 plays and ate 6:59 off the clock.

Donald Parham Jr. scored on a 4-yard pass from Justin Herbert to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead.

Herbert went 6-for-6 for 49 yards, with Jared Cook catching one pass for 22 yards. The Chargers were 2-for-2 on third down.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 25 yards on two carries.