Cole Beasley complains that Bills fans are yelling at him to get vaccinated

Getty Images

The Bills, after a shocking Week One upset loss at home to the Steelers (made more shocking by the fact that the Bills are 3-0 since then and the Steelers are 0-3), have become one of the most dominant teams in the NFL. They’ll possibly be the No. 1 team in this week’s PFT power rankings, which is nearly as meaningful as a 43-game streak of 100 or more rushing yards.

So at a time when everything is going so well, what can go wrong? Enter Cole Beasley.

The anti-vaxx wideout has returned to Twitter to complain that fans are giving him a hard time about not being vaccinated.

“Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium,” Beasley said. “Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought Bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed?”

He added that some fans “right behind the bench [are] yelling at me to get vaccinated and talking shit.”

Beasley said more. You can check out his Twitter page if you want to see it, or to interact with it. Frankly, if he doesn’t like the criticism he’s getting, he shouldn’t have taken such a public position against the vaccine. There’s a chance no one would even known he’s not vaccinated if he hadn’t decided to tweet criticism of the NFLPA.

People like to harp on their First Amendment rights without considering that others have First Amendment rights, too. You can say whatever you want (within limits, like shouting “fire” in a crowded theater). And others can react to what you say, by expressing their belief that you’re dumb or whatever. If you don’t want to be criticized for what you say, don’t say it.

I’ll say this. It’s dumb for Beasley to kick up the dust of his anti-vaxx rhetoric at a time when things are going so well for the Bills. No NFL team wants a distraction. It’s not wise for Beasley to create one at a time when the vaccine talk has died down, especially with a big Sunday night game looming against the Chiefs.