Colts claim Khalil Davis off waivers

Getty Images

The Colts have made an addition to their defensive line.

The team announced on Monday that they have claimed defensive tackle Khalil Davis off of waivers. The Buccaneers waived Davis on Saturday when they signed cornerback Pierre Desir to their active roster.

Davis was a 2020 sixth-round pick in Tampa. He had two tackles in two regular season appearances as a rookie and also played in two of the Bucs’ playoff contests. Davis has not seen any game action this season.

Davis joins DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams, and Antwaun Woods as interior defensive line options in Indianapolis.