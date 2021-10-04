Corey Davis: It definitely feels good to beat your old team

Getty Images

The Titans made Corey Davis the fifth overall choice in 2017. He left in the offseason, signing with the Jets.

On Sunday, in his fourth game with his new team, Davis caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown against his old team. Only five times in 56 games with the Titans did Davis gain more yards in a game.

“Feels great,” Davis said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team website. “I was quiet this week. I didn’t want to make it any bigger than what it is because, honestly, it was the next game. It’s one that we needed regardless if I was there previously or not. It definitely feels good to beat your old team, and it’s on to the next now.”

Coach Robert Saleh awarded game balls to Davis and quarterback Zach Wilson.

Addressing the players in the locker room, Salah said, “Listen. I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life man. I got two game balls. First one, I know how much this meant to him and I know he was quiet the whole week, talking about how this is just another game. I don’t have stats in front of me, but my man balled out. CD, where you at?”

The Titans could have used Davis on Sunday, with their top two wideouts — Julio Jones and A.J. Brown — inactive with injuries. Jeremy McNichols led the Titans with eight receptions for 74 yards.

For the season, Davis has 16 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m no stranger to adversity on and off the field,” Davis said. “It’s just self-talk, my players keeping me in it and coaches as well. That’s just something that’s going to happen in a game. It’s not going to be perfect, but you have to stay in it.”