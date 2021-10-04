Dak Prescott: Whatever openings you give us, we’ll take advantage of them

Getty Images

The Cowboys were trailing at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but any fears that they’d lose the game were eliminated before the third quarter was over.

Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns as part of a 23-0 run that powered the Cowboys on their way to a 36-28 home victory. Prescott had four touchdown passes overall and the Cowboys rolled up 245 rushing yards to overwhelm the previously undefeated Panthers.

After the game, Prescott said that the performance should send a message that the Cowboys are capable of doing whatever’s necessary to come up with victories.

“We think we can beat you with the run, we can beat you with the pass,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “Whatever you want to give us, the openings, we’re going to take them.”

The Cowboys will remain at home to face a Giants team coming off its first win of the season next Sunday. Stopping them from getting a second would provide further evidence that Dallas has enough in their pocket to handle any situation that comes their way this season.