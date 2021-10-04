Daniel Jones hopes Giants can build off Sunday’s win

Getty Images

The Giants were on the wrong side of late field goals in Week Two and Week Three, but they were on the right side of one on Sunday.

Graham Gano‘s 48-yard kick with 31 seconds left in regulation tied the Saints and sent the game in New Orleans to overtime. The Giants won the toss and never gave the Saints a chance to get the ball by driving 75 yards for a Saquon Barkley touchdown.

Daniel Jones completed all five passes he tried during that drive, which left him with 402 passing yards on a day when the Giants needed each and every one of them to pick up their first win of the season. After the game, Jones said that he hopes the performance is a stepping stone for the Giants as they try to rise in the standings.

“Hopefully, we can build off it,” Jones said in his press conference. “The goal is to use the momentum as we prepare for next week. There are still things that we are going to have to clean up and do better. We will focus on that and use the momentum.”

There was a lot of talk about how big the 2021 season is for Jones this summer. Outings like Sunday’s will go a long way to cementing his spot as the franchise quarterback for the Giants.