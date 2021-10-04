Darren Waller touchdown pulls Raiders within a touchdown of Chargers

Getty Images

After managing just 51 yards of offense in the first half, the Las Vegas Raiders have put together consecutive touchdown drives to get back into Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Darren Waller hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass over Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley to trim the Chargers lead to 21-14 late in the third quarter.

The Raiders benefited from a Chargers defensive penalty for the second straight drive. A 45-yard pass interference penalty against Asante Samuel Jr. moved the Raiders inside the L.A. 30-yard line. An 18-yard pass from Derek Carr to Waller moved the Raiders to the 9-yard line and three plays later Waller’s touchdown capped the drive.

A 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Adderley the previous drive helped propel the Raiders down the field before Hunter Renfrow‘s 10-yard score got them on the board.