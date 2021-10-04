David Culley: Texans aren’t considering bringing in another QB at this time

Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills had a rough performance in his second start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor, finishing Sunday’s loss to Buffalo 11-of-21 passing for 87 yards with four touchdowns. He was also sacked three times and fumbled once, though he recovered it.

The Texans still have Deshaun Watson on their roster, though it’s clear he won’t be playing another game for the team. And Jeff Driskel is on the team’s practice squad.

But via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are likely to stick with Mills until Taylor returns.

When head coach David Culley was asked on Monday if Houston is looking to bring in another QB, Culley said, “Not at this time.”

Still, Culley noted that Mills has to do a better job of limiting turnovers.

“We’ve got to have that out of that position,” Culley said.

Taylor is eligible to come off injured reserve next week. His recovery timetable was initially four weeks, which would mean he’d be out for another week after he’s able to return. Culley said Monday that he hopes to have Taylor “back here in the next couple of weeks.”